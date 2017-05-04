FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Adidas set to miss Russia growth target for 2017-CEO
PicturesReuters TV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Adidas set to miss Russia growth target for 2017-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Adidas CEO says doesn't expect to achieve target for Russia growth in 2017 but won't impact overall forecast

* Adidas CEO says decline in marketing in Q1 is just a timing issue, no plan to make cuts

* Adidas CEO says very confident for medium-term outlook for China

* Adidas CEO says still has a long way to go with Reebok, doesn't expect Q1 growth level for full year

* Adidas CEO says following Brexit, French election but doesn't see impact on our business for now Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

