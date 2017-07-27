FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Adient reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.17
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Adient reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.17

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Adient Plc:

* Adient reports solid fy 2017 q3 results; repurchases approximately 0.6m shares of its common stock

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.52

* Adient Plc sees FY 2017 revenue of $16.15 to $16.25 billion

* Qtrly net sales $4.02 billion versus $4.36 billion

* Adient Plc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures between $575 and $600 million

* Sees FY 2017 free cash flow of about $400 million

* FY2017 revenue view $16.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adient Plc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income between $875 and $900 million

* Q3 revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.