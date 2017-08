BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte Q1 revenue up at EUR 108.7 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG:

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT IMPROVED FROM EUR 50.5 MILLION TO EUR 52.7 MILLION

* AS IS TYPICALLY CASE WITH ITS BUSINESS MODEL, ADLER WILL ALSO NOT BEGIN TO GENERATE A PROFIT IN 2017 UNTIL SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM EUR -16.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR -12.5 MILLION.

* Q1 REVENUE BY 3.2 PERCENT TO EUR 108.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EBIT ALSO INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM EUR -20.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR -16.7 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED