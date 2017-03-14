FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte sees 2017 EBITDA to rise to 27-30 million euros
March 14, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte sees 2017 EBITDA to rise to 27-30 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG:

* EBITDA expected to rise to 27-30 million euros in 2017 despite slight drop in revenue

* EBITDA figure for 2016 exceeded company's own forecasts, reaching 23.3 million euros ($24.78 million) on back of a strong Q4

* Will propose that company's annual general meeting on 24 May 2017 resolve not to distribute a dividend for 2016 financial year (previous year: 0.50 euros)

* Decrease in net profit for 2016 to 0.4 million euros (previous year: 7.9 million euros)

* On heels of these measures, earnings will more than offset slight drop in revenue as against 2016 (544.6 million euros) expected as a result of challenging industry environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

