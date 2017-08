April 26 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG:

* Sold off two buildings in Klagenfurt and St. Poelten as at 1 April 2017. Transaction resulted in Adler receiving an inflow of approximately 10 million euros ($10.94 million) in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)