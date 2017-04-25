FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares
April 25, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting

* Capital increase of 4,770,237.00 euros from 47,702,374.00 euros to 52,472,611.00 euros ($57.13 million)

* Have taken this decision against backdrop of company's positive performance in recent financial years and to account for fact that company has substantial capital reserves

* Issue of bonus shares is intended to enable shareholders to participate in company's success Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

