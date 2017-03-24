FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate FY gross rental income up 16.5 pct at 252.4 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate FY gross rental income up 16.5 pct at 252.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* Financial year 2016: all guidance targets reached or outperformed

* FY FFO I improved by 69.6 percent to 27.3 million euros ($29.38 million)

* FY gross rental income increased by 16.5 percent to 252.4 million euros

* In 2017, Adler's financial indicators will show improvements which are expected to be substantial in some cases

* In 2016 Adler Real Estate AG generated income of 36.4 million euros from sale of properties and thus significantly exceeded previous year's figure (23.5 million euros)

* Expects to significantly reduce its LTV figure stabilizing it to around 55 percent as year progresses in 2017

* Expects that net rental income 2017 will exceed 2016 level by around 3 percent

* 2017 FFO I should increase to around 40 million euros, equivalent to year-on-year growth of nearly 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.