TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* CEO Juan Luciano says expects U.S. ethanol exports to remain strong in Q2, led by good Brazilian demand
* ADM CEO Luciano sees U.S. domestic ethanol demand at about 14.5 billion gallons in 2017, exports at 1.1-1.3 billion
* ADM CEO Luciano says will continue to analyze global trade office costs and redundancies, but most of restructuring is done Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karl Plume)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.