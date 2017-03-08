BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take

March 8 (Reuters) - Admiral

* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.

* Says does not see discount rate change impacting long-term growth in the business.

* Says discount rate change did not reflect the way claimants invest lump sum payments, looks for "less eccentric" conclusion from government review

* Says expects to launch personal loans product fully in the first half of 2017.

* Says looking at "large number" of locations for post-Brexit EU subsidiary, expects decision "in month or two"; not speaking to regulators in other countries. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)