UPDATE 2-New Zealand stock market opens after glitch delays trading
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
Feb 27 Admiral Group Plc:
* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017
* Estimated total net financial impact(1) of all claims settling at new rate is £140m to £175m
* Admiral group plc - estimated net financial impact on 2016 reported profit is £70m to £100m
* Group expects to maintain final dividend at last year's level of 51.5 pence per share
* Admiral- if market pricing adjusts future premiums to reflect lower discount rate, there will be no significant impact on future business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results