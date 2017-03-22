BRIEF-ADO Properties FY 2016 FFO1 up 41.7 pct at 43.5 million euros

March 22 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA:

* FY strong increase of income from rental activities (+36.5 pct)

* FY EBITDA from rental activities (+30.7 pct) and FFO1 (+41.7 pct)

* Significant annual like-for-like rental growth of 6.0 pct in 2016

* Dividend proposal for business year 2016 of 0.45 euros per share (2015: 0.35 euros per share)

* Positive outlook for 2017 financial year and expected FFO 1 run rate in 2017 around 60 million euros after investing current cash position

* FY FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 41.7 pct up to 43.5 million euros (2015: 30.7 million euros) equivalent to an FFO1 of 1.11 euros per share (2015: 1.04 euros per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)