FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.94/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.94/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe reports record revenue

* Q1 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.94 on a non-GAAP basis

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly digital media annualized recurring revenue of $4.25 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $265 million

* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.1 billion versus $1.61 billion

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly Adobe marketing cloud revenue of $477 million

* Adobe Systems Inc- "remain bullish about our prospects for rest of 2017 and beyond" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.