BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.94/shr

March 16 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe reports record revenue

* Q1 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.94 on a non-GAAP basis

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly digital media annualized recurring revenue of $4.25 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $265 million

* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.1 billion versus $1.61 billion

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly Adobe marketing cloud revenue of $477 million

* Adobe Systems Inc- "remain bullish about our prospects for rest of 2017 and beyond"