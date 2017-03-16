FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 revenue about $1.730 billion

* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of about $0.94

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect to achieve approximately $290 million of net new Digital Media ARR in Q2

* Adobe Systems Inc - sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66

* Adobe Systems Inc says expect Digital Media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 24% in Q2

* Adobe Systems Inc expect Adobe Marketing Cloud year-over-year net revenue growth of approximately 26% in Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : [ID:adobe.ly/2n3V7t2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.