5 months ago
BRIEF-Adocia FY net result turns to loss of 7.9 million euros
March 7, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adocia FY net result turns to loss of 7.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Adocia SA:

* Financial results for 2016 and its perspectives for 2017

* FY net loss 7.9 million euros ($8.36 million) versus profit 12.6 million euros year ago

* Regarding BioChaperone Combo co is currently preparing first dose-response study in people with type 1 diabetes

* Regarding BioChaperone Combo expects to launch second outpatient repeated administration study in people with type 2 diabetes during Q4 2017

* Regarding new programs objective is to initiate first-in-man studies for BioChaperone Glucagon and one BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1 product before end of year

* Early in 2017 co announced initiation of two new multi-hormonal combination projects for treatment of type 1 diabetes; aims to initiate first clinical study during Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

