June 1 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* LAUNCHES FIRST-IN-MAN CLINICAL STUDY OF BIOCHAPERONE GLUCAGON

* RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN Q4 2017

* STUDY WILL DOCUMENT SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF BIOCHAPERONE GLUCAGON AS WELL AS ITS PHARMACODYNAMIC AND PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)