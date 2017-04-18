FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adocia Q1 revenue rises to 19.4 million euros
April 18, 2017

BRIEF-Adocia Q1 revenue rises to 19.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Adocia SA:

* Cash position of 52 million euros ($55.34 million) at March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue 19.4 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* Expects in next few months to receive reimbursement of research and tax credit for 2016 expenses that should favorably impact its cash position by 7.8 million euros

* Preparing a dose-response study in people with type 1 diabetes, which should start during second quarter of 2017

* Regarding biochaperone combo, expects results of ongoing clinical study phase 1/2 monitoring postprandial glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9397 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

