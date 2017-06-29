UPDATE 1-H&M Q2 pretax profit beats expectations despite tough markets
* Sees higher markdown levels in third quarter (Adds detail, background, analyst)
June 29 ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ SA
* Q1 SALES 22.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees higher markdown levels in third quarter (Adds detail, background, analyst)
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Fashion retailer H&M posted on Thursday a 10 percent increase in fiscal second-quarter pretax profit, beating expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, and said it was helped by continued expansion and tight cost control.