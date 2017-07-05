BRIEF-Lyft says now providing one million rides a day - blog
* Lyft says announcing a milestone; Lyft is now providing one million rides a day - blog Source text: (http://lft.to/2sqmIEz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* RAVINALA AIRPORTS FORMED BY GROUPE ADP, BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT INTERNATIONAL, COLAS AND MERIDIAM AFRICA, FINALISES ITS FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS AND BEGINS WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, July 5 The German media giant Axel Springer is in exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.