March 20 (Reuters) - Adthink Media SA:

* FY consolidated revenue 25.6 million euros ($27.48 million) versus 24.4 million euros year ago

* FY net income 0.4 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 1.6 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago

* Expects sales to grow by more than 50% in this activity as of 1 quarter of 2017