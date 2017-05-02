Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Aduro Biotech Inc
* Aduro Biotech reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aduro Biotech Inc - Research and development expenses were $20.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $20.9 million for same period in 2016
* Aduro Biotech Inc - Revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $3.8 million, compared to $4.0 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.