May 2 Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aduro Biotech Inc - Research and development expenses were $20.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $20.9 million for same period in 2016

* Aduro Biotech Inc - Revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $3.8 million, compared to $4.0 million for same period in 2016