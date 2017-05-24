FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
May 24, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $2,890.8 million versus $2,979.8 million

* Advance Auto Parts- in quarter, comparable store sales unfavorably impacted by shift in new year's day to Q1 2017, significant shift of winter related demand into Dec

* Q1 revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - increasing and accelerating initial gross productivity target of $500 million over 5 years to $750 million over 4 years

* Advance Auto Parts Inc - increasing and accelerating initial gross productivity target of $500 million over 5 years to $750 million over 4 years

