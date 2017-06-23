BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 23 Advance Materials Corp :
* Says co will be imposed fine of T$100,000 due to violation of Air Pollution Control Act
