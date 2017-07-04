July 4 Advance Residence Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 27th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 3 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on July 16, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum

* Subscription date on July 4 and payment date on July 18

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WH27Sp

