May 31 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa

* Advanced Accelerator Applications reports 21% sales growth for first quarter 2017

* Q1 sales rose 21 percent to $34.9 million

* ‍on track to resubmit NDA for lutetium lu 177 dotatate (lutathera®) to FDA in mid-2017​

* ‍net loss for quarter was EUR 11.3 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 3.0 million for Q1 of 2016.​

* Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa qtrly diluted loss per share EUR 0.13