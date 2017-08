March 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :

* Advanced Accelerator Applications signs strategic supply agreement with University Of Missouri for lutetium 177

* Advanced Accelerator Applications - announced a 10-year exclusive supply agreement for lutetium 177 with university of missouri research reactor

* Through agreement, MURR will supply co with GMP-quality lutetium 177 chloride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: