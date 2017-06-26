CORRECTED-German truck parts maker Jost plans Frankfurt listing in H2
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.
June 26 Advanced Braking Technology Ltd :
* Asx alert-market update - record trading revenue forecast for FY17-ABV.AX
* FY17 EBITDA losses are expected to be $0.25m from a $1.2m loss in prior year
* FY NPAT is forecast to be loss of $0.65m compared to loss of $1.75m for FY 2015/16
* Expects trading revenue for 2016/17 year to be approximately $6.65m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
