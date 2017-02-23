BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Advanced Disposal Services Inc:
* Advanced Disposal announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $352 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.475 billion
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says capital expenditures are estimated to be between $171 million and $180 million in 2017
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $423 million and $433 million
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $121 million and $141 million in 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy