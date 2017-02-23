Feb 23 Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 of $352.0 million versus $349.6 million in same period of prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Revenue is estimated to be between $1,450 million and $1,475 million for FY 2017

* Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $171 million and $180 million for FY 2017

* Adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be between $121 million and $141 million for FY 2017