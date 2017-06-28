June 28 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - on june 22, 2017 co, units
entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement -
sec filing
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement
lenders have committed to provide company a $550 million
revolving credit facility
* Advanced drainage systems - agreement has option to
increase such revolving credit facility or incur new term loans
in amount of up to $150 million
* Advanced drainage systems inc - on june 22, company and
guarantors entered into second amended and restated private
shelf agreement with pgim, inc
* Advanced drainage systems - shelf notes shall bear
interest at fixed interest rate and have maturity date not to
exceed t10 years from date of issuance
