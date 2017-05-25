FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems qtrly loss per share $0.34
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems qtrly loss per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 sales fell 0.5 percent to $244.2 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc says adjusted EBITDA (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $200 and $220 million for fiscal year 2018

* Says FY 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be about $55 to $60 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* Advanced drainage systems inc qtrly adjusted loss per share per fully converted share (non-gaap) $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.