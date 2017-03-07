FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems says Joseph Chlapaty to retire as CEO
March 7, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems says Joseph Chlapaty to retire as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced drainage systems - Joseph Chlapaty has communicated intention to retire as President, CEO, Chairman of board by end of 2017

* Joseph Chlapaty announces intention to retire as CEO of ADS

* Board has created a search committee and has hired Korn Ferry to identify both internal and external candidates

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - Chlapaty will remain as President, CEO and Chairman of board throughout search process to ensure an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

