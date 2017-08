March 13 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* Advanced emissions solutions inc qtrly consolidated revenue of $3.6 million

* Advanced emissions solutions inc - consolidated net income was $75.8 million for q4

* Advanced emissions solutions inc - starting in q2, co expect to begin paying a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share