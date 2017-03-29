FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions announces resolution of SEC inquiry
March 29, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Solutions announces resolution of SEC inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* Advanced Emissions Solutions announces resolution of SEC inquiry

* Advanced Emissions -Reached a settlement with SEC to resolve previously disclosed investigation into certain accounting issues

* Company has agreed to terms of settlement and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $500,000

* Advanced Emissions Solutions - SEC's order alleges certain negligence-based financial reporting and internal controls claims dating from 2011 to 2014

* Advanced Emissions Solutions - Has made significant leadership changes, including a new senior management team and new finance and accounting personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

