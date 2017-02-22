FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Health Ltd reports six-month headline loss per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Ltd:

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month revenue 149.75 million rand versus 103.56 million rand year earlier

* Six-month headline loss per share of 10.52 cents versus HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier

* No dividend is proposed or recommended for six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Board approved capital raising of R200 million through rights issue with a bee consortium investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

