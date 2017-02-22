BRIEF-Advanced Health Ltd reports six-month headline loss per share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Ltd:

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month revenue 149.75 million rand versus 103.56 million rand year earlier

* Six-month headline loss per share of 10.52 cents versus HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier

* No dividend is proposed or recommended for six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Board approved capital raising of R200 million through rights issue with a bee consortium investment