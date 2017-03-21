BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices, units, ATI Technologies entered into 5th amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015

March 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015

* Advanced Micro Devices - fifth amendment extends total senior secured asset based line of credit maturity date from April 14, 2020 to March 21, 2022

* Advanced Micro - fifth amendment reduces amount of line of credit that will be available for issuance for letters of credit from $75 million to $45 million