5 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices, units, ATI Technologies entered into 5th amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices, units, ATI Technologies entered into 5th amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015

* Advanced Micro Devices - fifth amendment extends total senior secured asset based line of credit maturity date from April 14, 2020 to March 21, 2022

* Advanced Micro - fifth amendment reduces amount of line of credit that will be available for issuance for letters of credit from $75 million to $45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2naVoKl) Further company coverage:

