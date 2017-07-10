BRIEF-Prism Resources Inc enters into agreement in respect of sale of profits interest to Aurico Metals
* Prism Resources Inc. enters into agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest to Aurico Metals
July 10 Advanced Microgrid Solutions:
* Advanced Microgrid Solutions raises $34 million in Series B, energy leaders see der optimization as major growth market
* Series B funding round was led by Energy Impact Partners, Southern Company and DBL Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prism Resources Inc. enters into agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest to Aurico Metals
* Bahrain to purchase Lockheed Martin's Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pod