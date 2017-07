July 14 (Reuters) - Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd :

* Confirms that its net profit before tax is in line with prior guidance given in June 2017

* Board agreed with the University of Western Australia to buy back 26 million shares in ANO at 2.6cents‍​

* Lev Mizikovsky and Geoff Acton through their respective associate entities to purchase total of 6 million shares at same price