3 months ago
BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on share transfer agreements
#Semiconductors
May 26, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on share transfer agreements

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd

* Substantial shareholder on 24 may entered into with sino xin yuan a share transfer agreement

* Share transfer agreement with Sino Xin Yuan relating to disposal of 6.3 million unlisted foreign shares of co by PDSTI

* PDSTI also entered share transfer agreement relating to disposal of 204.4 million h shares of co by PDSTI to Sino Xin Yuan

* Total unlisted foreign shares and H shares of company being disposed represent about 13.74% of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

