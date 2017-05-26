BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on share transfer agreements

May 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd

* Substantial shareholder on 24 may entered into with sino xin yuan a share transfer agreement

* Share transfer agreement with Sino Xin Yuan relating to disposal of 6.3 million unlisted foreign shares of co by PDSTI

* PDSTI also entered share transfer agreement relating to disposal of 204.4 million h shares of co by PDSTI to Sino Xin Yuan

* Total unlisted foreign shares and H shares of company being disposed represent about 13.74% of co