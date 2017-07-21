FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on intended disposal
July 21, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp updates on intended disposal

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd

* On May 23, co informed by Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Investment that SCIPI to sell 122.2 million domestic shares of co

* SCIPI has officially commenced to seek purchasers in respect of intended disposal

* ‍Intended disposal has been entered into as of today; no certainty whether disposal will or will not take place​

* SCIPI said intended disposal has received approval from Shanghai government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

