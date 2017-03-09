March 9 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Advancepierre foods announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 sales $409.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $412.5 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $1.67
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
