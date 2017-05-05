PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
* Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results
* 42% increase in production to 238 MMCFE/D in q1
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29
* Advantage's 2017 through 2019 development plan is on-track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion