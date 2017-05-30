BRIEF-Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and Opdivo in metastatic cervical cancer

May 30 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic cervical cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Advaxis will sponsor study and pay third-party costs

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Under terms of agreement, each party will bear their own internal costs and provide its immunotherapy agents.

* Bristol-Myers squibb -Study expected to start by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: