3 months ago
BRIEF-Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and Opdivo in metastatic cervical cancer
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and Opdivo in metastatic cervical cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc

* Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic cervical cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Advaxis will sponsor study and pay third-party costs

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Under terms of agreement, each party will bear their own internal costs and provide its immunotherapy agents.

* Bristol-Myers squibb -Study expected to start by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

