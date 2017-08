March 27 (Reuters) - ADVENICA AB (PUBL)

* ADVENICA AB CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES TOTALING ABOUT SEK 44 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE IS SEK 14.00 PER SHARE

* ISSUE IS GUARANTEED TO ABOUT 60 PERCENT BY SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND EXTERNAL INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION TO TAKE PLACE FROM 8 MAY TO 22 MAY 2017