June 29 ADVENICA AB (PUBL):

* FMV ORDERS MORE CYBERSECURITY PRODUCTS

* ‍SWEDISH DEFENCE MATERIEL ADMINISTRATION PURCHASED MORE PRODUCTS FROM ADVENICA'S CROSS DOMAIN SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO TO A VALUE OF OVER HALF A MILLION SEK.​

* ‍DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR Q2 OF 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)