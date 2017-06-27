BRIEF-ZTE signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 bln yuan in Shenzhen
* Says it signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 billion yuan ($513.72 million) in Shenzhen
June 27 ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
* A SWEDISH AUTHORITY CHOOSES ADVENICA'S CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS IN A NEW PROJECT
* ORDER IS ON ADVENICA'S LATEST SOLUTION ZONEGUARD AND ORDER VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 800,000.
* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED THIS FALL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South African telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9 billion rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in that field.