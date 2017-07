BRIEF-Adveo signs debt refinancing agreement with banks

July 28 (Reuters) - ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BANKS THAT REPRESENT 97 PERCENT OF GROUP'S FINANCIAL DEBT

* TO RESTRUCTURE ITS DEBT AND ADAPT IT TO THE NEW STRATEGIC PLAN 2017-2020

* SIGNS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT LINE OF 57.7 MILLION EUROS FOR 36 MONTHS

* SEES 2020 EBITDA AT 60 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22 MILLION EUROS IN 2016

* SEES 2020 TURNOVER OF 720 MILLION EUROS, SEES 2020 EBITDA MARGIN OF 9 PERCENT Source text for Eikon:

