5 months ago
BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies Q4 loss per share $0.54
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
March 6, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies Q4 loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* Adverum Biotechnologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides update

* Q4 loss per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly collaboration and license revenue $488,000 versus $960,000

* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - for ADVM-043, co is planning to engage with FDA to review development plans under an open ind in first half of 2017

* Adverum Biotechnologies- cash and cash equivalents of $222.2 million as of Dec 31, 2016 expected to fund 3 lead gene therapy programs through end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

