4 months ago
BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies says delivered notice to Regenxbio
April 21, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies says delivered notice to Regenxbio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* Adverum Biotechnologies - on april 19, co delivered a notice to Regenxbio Inc to terminate license agreement dated october 20, 2015 - sec filing

* License agreement, dated october 20, 2015, is between Regenxbio and Annapurna Therapeutics Limited

* Adverum Biotechnologies-does not expect license agreement termination to affect development of advm-043 product candidate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency Source text - bit.ly/2ouYKGd Further company coverage:

