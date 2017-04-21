BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies says delivered notice to Regenxbio

April 21 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* Adverum Biotechnologies - on april 19, co delivered a notice to Regenxbio Inc to terminate license agreement dated october 20, 2015 - sec filing

* License agreement, dated october 20, 2015, is between Regenxbio and Annapurna Therapeutics Limited

* Adverum Biotechnologies-does not expect license agreement termination to affect development of advm-043 product candidate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency