March 1 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* Adverum Biotechnologies-on Feb 23, Regeneron Pharma notified Adverum Biotechnologies of election to extend research term of collaboration, licensing deal

* Adverum Biotechnologies - Regeneron Pharma elected to extend research term of deal for additional three years, through May 1, 2020