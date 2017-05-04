BRIEF-Advisory Board Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

May 4 (Reuters) - Advisory Board Co:
* Advisory Board Co- sees 2017 adjusted revenue guidance $ 780.0 million- 840.0 million
* Advisory Board Co- sees 2017 adjusted EPS $ 1.80 - 2.10
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $803.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Advisory Board Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $194.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.8 million
* Q1 revenue $194.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.8 million