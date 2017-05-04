FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Advisory Board Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 4, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Advisory Board Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Advisory Board Co:

* Advisory Board Co- sees 2017 adjusted revenue guidance $ 780.0 million- 840.0 million

* Advisory Board Co- sees 2017 adjusted EPS $ 1.80 - 2.10

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $803.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Advisory Board Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $194.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.